Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.