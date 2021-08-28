Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 20,538 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 29.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $68.12 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

