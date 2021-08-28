H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the July 29th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HNNMY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

HNNMY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. 51,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,185. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

