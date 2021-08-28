Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

GES traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 867,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,148. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.23. Guess? has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

