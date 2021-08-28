GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Sells $25,747.10 in Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,747.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GTY Technology alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Craig Ross sold 11,058 shares of GTY Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $80,833.98.

On Thursday, August 12th, Craig Ross sold 11,058 shares of GTY Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $80,833.98.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of GTY Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $310,267.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $415.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.