GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Sells $25,747.10 in Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,747.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Craig Ross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Craig Ross sold 11,058 shares of GTY Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $80,833.98.
- On Thursday, August 12th, Craig Ross sold 11,058 shares of GTY Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $80,833.98.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of GTY Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $310,267.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $415.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
GTY Technology Company Profile
GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.
Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.