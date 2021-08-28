GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.69 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $19,809,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4,512.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 435,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO opened at $41.38 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

