GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.36 Million in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,633.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 222,822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $88.03 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHAK. Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

