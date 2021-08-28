GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,831 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $1,788,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Ciolek acquired 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,950.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $202.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

