GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 349,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $3.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $404.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.75. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOLO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

