GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.