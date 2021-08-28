GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 12,608 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Oppenheimer worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 34.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $55.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

