GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% in the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.