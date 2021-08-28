Gregory J. Flesher Buys 8,000 Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) CEO Gregory J. Flesher bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RPHM opened at $7.90 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.59.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,704,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

