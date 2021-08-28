Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Greenland Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.06. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

