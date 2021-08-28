Graypoint LLC Takes Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XXII. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 281,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 81,368 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XXII. Cowen began coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.06 million, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.81. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. Equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

