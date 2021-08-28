Graypoint LLC Invests $259,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 38,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,654 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,589.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 28,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $273.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.37. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $194.04 and a 52-week high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

