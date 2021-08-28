Graypoint LLC Buys 37 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $361.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $401.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

