Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $136.02 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

