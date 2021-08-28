Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 60.8% in August

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the July 29th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GDNSF remained flat at $$1.42 during trading hours on Friday. 22,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,360. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.,

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

