Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 60.8% in August

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the July 29th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GDNSF remained flat at $$1.42 during trading hours on Friday. 22,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,360. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69.
About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.,
