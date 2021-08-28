Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of Golub Capital BDC worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $32,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,239.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 148,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,793. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

