Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $371.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $371.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

NYSE GLOB opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $321.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Globant by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

