Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $371.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $371.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s current price.
GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.
NYSE GLOB opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.36 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $321.48.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
