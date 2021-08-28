Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the July 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXTG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.