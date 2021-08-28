Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Up 182.4% in August

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 182.4% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

SNSR stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.30. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.