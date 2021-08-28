Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of HireQuest worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HireQuest by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HireQuest by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

HireQuest stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.37. 17,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,349. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $250.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. HireQuest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter. HireQuest had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 61.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

