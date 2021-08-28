Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Purchases 103,211 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 266.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after acquiring an additional 884,060 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,778,000 after acquiring an additional 374,134 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,015,000 after acquiring an additional 663,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after acquiring an additional 289,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.40. The company had a trading volume of 782,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,526. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.