Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Glencore to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

