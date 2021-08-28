GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report $12.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.07 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.46 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $48.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.
Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
GSK opened at $40.82 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
Further Reading: Beta
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.