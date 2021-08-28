GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report $12.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.07 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.46 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $48.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK opened at $40.82 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

