GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,540 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,540 ($20.12) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,475.60 ($19.28) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,441.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23). The stock has a market cap of £74.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

