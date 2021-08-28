Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $71.28. 5,493,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $255,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 513,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 114.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 587.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

