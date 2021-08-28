Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $83.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.74.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,493,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,046. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

