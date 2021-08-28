Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 105.55 and a current ratio of 105.55.

Get Generation Development Group alerts:

In other Generation Development Group news, insider Robert Coombe 245,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. Also, insider Jonathan Tooth bought 107,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$93,312.35 ($66,651.68).

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers investment bond product solutions; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.