Genaro Network (GNX) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $771,134.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

