Gems Market Cap Reaches $468,520.63 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Gems coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $468,520.63 and $12,602.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gems has traded up 29.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00756938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00101191 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.