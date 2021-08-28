Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.13 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $10.87 or 0.00022194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $38.13 million and approximately $10.95 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00135096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00151947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,932.51 or 0.99916144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.12 or 0.01000779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.30 or 0.06391822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

