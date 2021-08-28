G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 6,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,253,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.21.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $821,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 100,690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

