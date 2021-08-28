FYDcoin (FYD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $98.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $98.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 583,213,465 coins and its circulating supply is 554,432,170 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

