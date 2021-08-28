FY2022 EPS Estimates for ICICI Bank Limited Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0537 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. ICICI Bank’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

