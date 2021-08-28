FY2021 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.81.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.