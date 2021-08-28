FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAA. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

MAA opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $196.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after acquiring an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after acquiring an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

