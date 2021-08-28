FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December makes up about 1.1% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BATS:FDEC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. 3,950 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41.

