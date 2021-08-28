FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Purchases $114,750.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
