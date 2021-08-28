FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Purchases $114,750.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

