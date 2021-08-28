Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

TSE FRU opened at C$9.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.51. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$3.37 and a 1-year high of C$10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Ci Capital upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.44.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.