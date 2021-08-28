Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 680 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

