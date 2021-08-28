Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. 8,826,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,676,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

