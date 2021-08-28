Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. 10,227,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

