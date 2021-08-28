Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after buying an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after buying an additional 1,089,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.80. 1,745,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,345. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.09. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

