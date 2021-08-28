Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,969,661 shares of company stock worth $204,640,925. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

