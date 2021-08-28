Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 489.7% from the July 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FSXLF stock traded up 0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 1.04. 52,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.95. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52 week low of 0.70 and a 52 week high of 3.19.
Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.