Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 489.7% from the July 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FSXLF stock traded up 0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 1.04. 52,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.95. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52 week low of 0.70 and a 52 week high of 3.19.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

