Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in August

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

