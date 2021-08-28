Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in August

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

