FortKnoxster Reaches Market Cap of $7.51 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $370,322.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.00753378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00100843 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

